Video shows fan being thrown over railing during fight at SoFi Stadium

By Amy Powell

Click here for updates on this story

INGLEWOOD, California (KABC) — A football game had just ended when a wrestling match broke out in the parking lot at SoFi Stadium.

Witness video shows a violent fight at SoFi Stadium after the Los Angeles Chargers hosted the Kansas City Chiefs at the Inglewood venue Sunday.

At one point, one of the combatants physically lifts the other up and body slams him over the side of a railing, dropping him onto concrete steps far below.

The man who was dropped can be seen getting up, gingerly, and standing on his feet afterward.

The person who shot the video told Eyewitness News it appeared the altercation started with one fan bumping into another. Another person tried to intervene as a fight started – and that person was the one who got tossed over the railing.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the incident involved fans from opposing teams.

The incident is yet another example of fan violence at major sports venues in Los Angeles and across the country.

In some cases, the fights have resulted in major injuries, including paralysis and even death.

In February of this year, a 49ers fan was left in a coma after being pushed to the ground during a brief fight outside SoFi

Another fan told Eyewitness News about a sucker punch that sent him to the hospital during the Rams-Cardinals game in January 2022.

Dodger Stadium has also had its share of fan violence. One of the most infamous was the beating of Giants fan Bryan Stow in 2011, an attack which left him with severe and permanent brain injuries.

Just last week, a couple was assaulted in the parking lot at Dodger Stadium after an Elton John concert.

In 2019, a father of four was brutally injured in a fight in the Dodger Stadium parking lot, leaving him in the hospital with a fractured skull.

In San Francisco in 2013, a man dressed in Dodgers gear was fatally stabbed after a Dodgers-Giants game. Prosecutors later did not file charges when faced with potential evidence that the two men arrested in connection with the death may have acted in self-defense.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.