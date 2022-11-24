Lack of snow keeps resort closed Thanksgiving weekend

By Paulina Aguilar

Click here for updates on this story

GOVERNMENT CAMP, Oregon (KPTV) — While the Thanksgiving holiday weekend is often a day for people to hit the slopes at Mt. Hood, they’ll have to wait a few more days for Mt. Hood Meadows to open.

Instead of packed with with skiers and snowboarders, the resort is a ghost town.

“We got 17 inches of snow about two weeks ago and we still have maintained about 16 inches of that in our base,” said Dave Tragethon, VP of sales and marketing of with Mt. Hood Meadows. “We were fresh just a little bit last night with about an inch of snow but it’s just not enough to get us open.”

So instead, the resort is using the time to prepare.

“Our team did a fantastic job preserving that snow,” Tragethon said. “Building up our snow ramps and doing track packing on the lower mountain.”

Tragethon said they are waiting for the next snow fall to ensure they are set up well for the season.

“The last thing we want to do is to open prematurely, scrape off all that snow and then be sitting here without any type of a base to build on with the next storm,” he said.

With the snow expected to arrive late in the weekend, Meadows said they hope to open next Tuesday or Wednesday.

In the mean time, Ski Bowl is open for cosmic tubing beginning on Friday. Click here for more information.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.