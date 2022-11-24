Teacher arrested after TikTok video exposes alleged lewd messages with minor

By KCAL/KCBS Staff

Click here for updates on this story

California (KCAL) — A Foothill High School teacher allegedly caught in an online sting was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of exchanging lewd text messages with a minor.

Roger Kavigan, 55, of Long Beach was placed on paid administrative leave at the north Tustin high school, according to Tustin Unified School District officials.

Kavigan is accused of exchanging inappropriate messages with someone in an online sting through a TikTok video, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

A resident in an unincorporated area of Santa Ana called deputies at about 7 p.m. Friday regarding the video in which someone confronted the teacher about an inappropriate text message with a child, according to deputies.

Sheriff’s investigators say Kavigan posed as a minor to engage in the text message conversation. He was arrested Monday on suspicion of contacting a minor with the intent to commit a sex assault. He was being held on $100,000 bail, according to jail records.

Parents in the school district were told in a message that when the incident was brought to the attention of educators they immediately contacted law enforcement. Officials said the teacher was “immediately placed on indefinite administrative leave.”

School officials were alerted to the incident by a student late Saturday night.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.