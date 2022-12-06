Missing Clarksville man’s truck pulled from Cumberland; body found

By Daniel Smithson

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A truck belonging to a missing Clarksville man was pulled from the Cumberland River Monday afternoon.

At 1:13 p.m., the Clarksville Police Department was notified by Lindsay Bussick of Chaos Divers, an Illinois company, that they had located a vehicle in the Cumberland River near the McGregor Park boat ramp. The vehicle that the divers located was a 2016 white Dodge Ram 1500. Police said it belonged to Jason Spencer, who was reported missing Nov. 14.

A body was found inside the vehicle, police said, and Spencer’s family has been notified of the situation. However, the body has not yet been positively identified. The body was transported to a medical examiner. Police say there is no indication of foul play this time.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.