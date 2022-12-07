Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 5:51 AM

Kids to the courts: Nonprofit raising money to make tennis more accessible for children

By Kari Barrows

Click here for updates on this story

    ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — The Asheville Tennis Association is launching a new capital campaign to make tennis more accessible for kids.

The nonprofit organizations is hoping to raise $50,000 to purchase a van to help get kids to and from local tennis courts.

The van would also give kids a transportation option to travel to clinics and tournaments.

“When you see them come over for our program in the summer, they squeal running down to those courts and we just need more of it,” said Mary Ann Myers, Asheville Tennis Association board vice-president. “And we need to help the families get them here. It’s tough on some working families to get them here.”

The campaign has already received a $10,000 donation from a local couple and the Tennis Association is donating $5,000.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content