LAPD chase pickup truck through the San Fernando Valley

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A driver in a pickup truck led Los Angeles police on a chase through the San Fernando Valley late Tuesday night.

The suspect drove erratically on surface streets during the course of the pursuit – ignoring red lights, speeding and weaving past cars amid light traffic.

AIR7 HD was over the pursuit around 11:20 p.m. as the driver was fleeing LAPD in Van Nuys. Police chased the driver across multiple neighborhoods in the San Fernando Valley, including North Hills, Canoga Park and Mission Hills.

California Highway Patrol officers later took control of the pursuit when the driver got onto the freeway.

When the chase reached Granada Hills, it appeared law enforcement disengaged and switched to “tracking mode” on Rinaldi Street.

CHP kept following the driver, who eventually pulled over and surrendered.

Police say the driver was wanted for driving with a stolen license plate.

