Santa visits babies in the NICU at Kansas City hospitals

By Alan Shope

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — In between getting ready for his big night, Santa Claus, along with Buddy the Elf, took some time away to visit babies in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Santa made a special trip to area NICU units on Friday to meet some preemie babies and their families.

Many of these families have spent weeks in the NICU and Santa hopes this visit will brighten their holidays just a bit.

“It’s really difficult having any time with a child in the intensive care unit for families and especially during the holidays so if we can bring a little Christmas cheer, maybe take your mind off the stress that they’re going through,” Santa said.

Buddy passed out candy canes to everyone and Santa took pictures with the babies.

It’s the 13th year of Santa’s holiday visit. He’ll hit several Kansas City hospitals on this day, seeing more than 70 babies and visiting with their families.

“She has three brothers at home, too, so you know it’s hard having to be here with her and away from them,” mother Crystal Trinkle said.

“It definitely gave me something to look forward to, something fun,” said mother Alieya Wright.

“We want nothing more out of Christmas then to be here sharing it with these families and helping them through this difficult time,” Santa said.

Santa Claus spends his spare time working as a neonatologist doctor at Overland Park Regional Hospital.

