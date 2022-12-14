Ohio dog who became paralyzed gets gifted new wheelchair for Christmas

By Emily Sanderson

COLLEGE CORNER, Ohio (WLWT) — A paralyzed dog from College Corner, Ohio, got an extra special gift this holiday season.

The dog, named Trey, became paralyzed in October and had to adjust to learning to live without the use of his hind legs.

The adjustment became a challenge for the dog and his family so they decided to ask for help.

They learned about “Chewy Claus” a project through the company Chewy that aims to give pets an extra reason to celebrate this year.

The family sent Chewy Claus a letter asking for a wheelchair so Trey could start to move like his old self again and Chewy Claus delivered.

Trey got his wheelchair and is now able to run around with his family again.

Pets can send their holiday wishes to Chewy Claus through Dec. 15.

For every letter submitted, Chewy will donate one pound of food to pets in need.

