Phoenix Children’s patients experience Enchant Scottsdale using robots while in bed

By Holly Bock

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona (KTVK) — A very popular holiday spot here in the Valley is Enchant Scottsdale at Salt River Fields. It’s designed to delight with animated light sculptors, but some can’t attend because of their health. On Wednesday night, Phoenix Children’s Hospital made it possible for two young patients to experience the holiday magic. People filed in the second the gates opened Wednesday evening, including two 7-year-olds who took a stroll around with the help of technology from inside their own rooms.

Seven-year-old Sawyer is in a bed at Phoenix Children’s Hospital. This prevents her from having a true Christmas experience like many her age. But on Wednesday, she joined the rest of the Valley alongside another Phoenix Children’s patient, Melody, in experiencing Enchant Scottsdale. They are controlling robots from their own beds. Melody is controlling it from home in northern Arizona.

Mrs. Claus, performers and even strangers stopped to say hi to the girls. “It’s about the patient experience and making sure they have a wonderful holiday,” Patty Barney with Phoenix Children’s said.

Barney says they have 12 of these robots. She says Phoenix Children’s is the only children’s hospital in the world with this technology. “What kid doesn’t want to go out and see Christmas lights and experience this kind of festivities with their friends or family? They are able to still have the same experience as other little kids are having out and during the holidays,” Barney said.

And this was quite the experience for both of them. Melody even got a character drawing. Sawyer tells me her favorite part is the lights. And as those lights shine at Enchant, their eyes light up too. It’s a Christmas experience they never thought they’d be a part of. Sawyer says she hopes she can ice skate next year, and eat a churro. Enchant Scottsdale will be open through Jan. 1.

