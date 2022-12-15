Teen took 4-year-old boy out of car before carjacking, police say

By Brendan Tierney and Daniel Smithson

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A 14-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday after police said he stole a car that had a four-year-old child sitting in the backseat.

Around 5:30 p.m., Metro Police said a woman left her vehicle unattended with her son in the backseat at the Shoppes at Hamilton Crossing. The 14-year-old suspect saw the car running with the child int he backseat, according to police.

The teen then took the child out of the car and put him on a sidewalk, entered the vehicle and drove away, according to police.

Detectives contacted OnStar to assist in finding the vehicle.

The 14-year-old suspect drove to several locations, including a gas station and a motel, while a police helicopter tracked him.

Officers used spike strips in an attempt to stop the car, police said, and OnStar was able to shut down the vehicle.

The teenage boy ran from police but was eventually taken into custody. Detectives said the boy admitted to taking the vehicle and removing the child.

Frank Lombardo lives near where the carjacking happened and said he’s concerned but thankful the child wasn’t hurt.

Lombardo said he has started double checking the locks on his car and parking near security cameras after a similar carjacking happened last week at his nearby apartment complex. That suspect took a car the owner left running to warm up.

“You don’t know if it’s their parents not paying enough attention or what it is,” Lombardo said. “It’s happening a lot more often. It’s not an isolated thing.”

Lombardo said he is now considering moving out of the area because of the crime and wants more done to protect the local shopping centers.

“To see it happening so often, especially around the holidays, because people are working hard for what they have, especially the stuff they are looking to give on the holidays,” Lombardo said. “When things like this happen, it impacts everybody.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.