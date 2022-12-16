Lewiston employs a unique new strategy to retain plow drivers

By Norah Hogan

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) — In Lewiston, plow drivers spent the day preparing for the first major snowstorm of the season.

“We’re looking at a 16-plus hour storm and you know, safety-wise, we don’t let anyone work over 16 hours and the storm’s going to last longer than that,” said Lewiston Public Works Director Mary Ann Brenchick.

Right now, communities across the state are struggling to keep plow driver positions fully staffed. In a statement on Thursday, a representative for Maine Department of Transportation said only 80% of their snow removal positions are filled.

In an effort to retain and attract plow drivers, Lewiston has eliminated their overnight shift. Now, all drivers will work during the day; they’ll come in early or stay late as necessary.

“You know, we’re really conscientious about keeping our staff and retaining our staff,” Brenchick said. “So, forcing them to go on a night shift for three months – we didn’t want them going somewhere else.”

According to Brenchick, the plan is working. She says they’re well-staffed and ready to tackle the first storm of the season.

“Some cities don’t have a backup team,” Brenchick said. “So, we’re lucky enough to have that.”

