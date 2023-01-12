Person in handcuffs slips away from scene of shooting, stabbing involving teen victim in DTLA

By Web staff

LOS ANGELES, California (KABC) — A person of interest in the shooting and stabbing of a teenager in downtown Los Angeles managed to slip away from police custody while in handcuffs, and remains on the loose.

The violent and chaotic incident happened Wednesday around 5:40 p.m. near the Metro Red Line stop at 7th and Flower streets in downtown Los Angeles.

The victim, believed to be 13 or 14 years old, was shot and stabbed at the intersection. Officers arrived and began performing CPR on the victim.

They also handcuffed one person at the scene, described as a person of interest whom they wanted to question.

As the crowd surged around the scene, a teen with a skateboard took a swing at the officers. In the commotion, the male person of interest in handcuffs, described as as a teenager or young adult, managed to slip free and run away with the cuffs still on.

Police said they don’t know if the person was a suspect in the stabbing and shooting, but they wanted to question the individual and continued searching the area for him into the evening.

The victim, who had one gunshot wound and a stabbing wound, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The juvenile who swung the skateboard was detained.

The circumstances leading to the incident remained under investigation.

