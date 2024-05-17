Warm and windy evenings continue into the weekend

As of Friday afternoon, N. Indian Canyon at the wash remains closed. Check in with News Channel 3 before you head out on the roads this weekend to learn the latest on possible impacts on your commute.

Wind will continue to be a part of our weather story as we close out the work week and move into the weekend. Gusts, strongest along I-10, will exceed 30 MPH at times. The majority of the valley will feel gusts 20-25 MPH.

The wind will persist in the days ahead as a trough of low pressure moves into view from the north. Monday looks to have the biggest impact, with dusty conditions and much cooler temperatures.

Highs will cool near 90° to kickstart the next workweek and look to remain mild for May throughout the week.

