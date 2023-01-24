14-year-old boy arrested in connection to shooting death of another 14-year-old boy

By Web staff

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — A 14-year-old has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of another 14-year-old in Milwaukee.

Sebastian Florentino was shot Saturday, Jan. 21 near 52nd and Clarke. He died Sunday morning.

Officials say a 13-year-old was also injured in the shooting.

Milwaukee police reported Tuesday, Jan. 24, a 14-year-old boy was arrested in connection to Florentino’s death.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.

