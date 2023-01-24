Mark Andrews awards Super Bowl trip to 12-year Army Veteran

By CBS Baltimore Staff

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens tight end Mark Andrews recently took to Twitter to announce an exciting surprise for a deserving military veteran.

In partnership with the USAA, the Official NFL Salute to Service Partner, and the 101st Airborne Division Association, Andrews gifted a trip to the Super Bowl to 12-year army veteran Johnny Velasquez.

Infantry Platoon Sergeant Velasquez served in the U.S. Army for 12 years. He has been awarded numerous medals and honors, including an Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Purple Heart, and Silver Star.

After leaving the military, Velasquez spent 32 years in law enforcement, retiring as a Sergeant from the San Francisco Police Department.

Velasquez and his wife Lillian, who are both San Francisco 49ers fans, will attend the Super Bowl together in February.

Andrews commented on the surprise, saying, “Coming from a military family myself, I’m honored to be able to give back to this veteran who has served our country with dignity and courage.”

USAA will be organizing similar Super Bowl trips with other NFL players around the league leading up to the event.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.