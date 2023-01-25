Storm damage seen across Pasadena after tornado hits during severe weather in SE Texas

By Jessica Willey

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) — Pasadena suffered extensive storm damage after severe weather moved through southeast Texas on Tuesday.

Just before 3 p.m., the National Weather Service said a “large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado” was on the ground near Pasadena and headed toward Baytown. The tornado emergency warning was the first ever issued for the Houston area.

The majority of the storm damage was focused in the Pasadena area, where vehicles were tossed about, buildings were ripped to shreds, and one injury was reported. Authorities say that injury was considered non-life-threatening.

As a result, Pasadena ISD planned to close campuses on Wednesday due to continued power outages. Meanwhile, the San Jacinto College system, including its Central campus in Pasadena, will be open for regular classes and activities Wednesday.

