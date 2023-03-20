Police arrest man in ‘revenge porn’ case

By Rob Polansky

MANCHESTER, Connecticut (WFSB) — A man turned himself in to Manchester police for what they called a case of “revenge porn.”

Brian Swearengin, 43, of Bolton, CT, was charged on March 15 through an arrest warrant.

The victim was his ex-girlfriend, police said.

Investigators said they started looking into the case in Jan. 2023. The victim reported that Swearengin secretly recorded intimate encounters while they were in a relationship.

She told police that the relationship ended in Dec. 2022.

In the weeks that followed, she said Swearengin used images from the recordings to harass and stalk the victim. Additionally, police were told that Swearengin harassed the victim by announcing to other agencies false information that she was pregnant and arrested for prostitution.

Swearengin was charged with voyeurism, disseminating voyeuristic material, unlawful dissemination of an intimate image, cruelty to persons and three counts of second-degree harassment.

Police said Swearengin posted a $10,000 bond and appeared in court last week.

