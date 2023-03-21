Florida teen Emma Bolton fights for clean water on a global scale

By Sean Daly

BROOKSVILLE, Florida (WFTS) — Emma Bolton was just eight years old when she began a life of service.

She volunteered at Metropolitan Ministries, where she swept the floor and handed out snacks.

It would set the now 17-year-old Brooksville woman on a remarkable path of helping others.

“Honestly, I just want to make an impact, big or small,” said Bolton. “Whether impacting humans or animals, we’re all connected one way or another. We all affect each other.”

She orchestrates book drives and food drives — helping those near and far (like Sudan far).

She’s also a beekeeper, because of course she is!

On Facebook, “Emma’s Seeds of Kindness” collects all her good deeds and positivity in one place.

But maybe her biggest impact is as an ambassador for EarthEcho International, which engages young people the world over to fight for water conservation and sustainability.

As well as taking water samples from area waterways and cleaning up our parks, Bolton has become a powerful mouthpiece for EarthEcho. She gives talks and joins conferences in a quest for everyone to have good clean water.

Her specialty? Connecting with and inspiring people her own age.

“I feel like I can reach kids better because I’m still a kid,” she said.

On Friday, as part of this week’s World Water Day celebrations, Bolton will give a free talk at 1 p.m. at Harvest Hope Park in Tampa. The public is invited. She’ll talk about her journey, explain how she monitors local bodies of water, and do what she does best: inspire people to take better care of the planet.

