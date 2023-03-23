Crews working to pump water, repair damage from SoCal sinkhole

By Sid Garcia

Click here for updates on this story

CAMARILLO, California (KABC) — Public works crews are continuing to try to repair damage caused by a sinkhole that opened up between homes in Camarillo, but the new round of rain Tuesday is making matters worse.

The sinkhole opened up earlier this month in the backyards of homes facing Grada Avenue. Two homes were red-tagged as a precaution.

Camarillo sinkhole prompts evacuations of nearby homes

A sinkhole in a Camarillo neighborhood prompted an evacuation of nearby homes Friday morning, according to authorities.

The sinkholes are linked to a broken water pipe located about 30 feet below the surface.

Ventura County public works crews are on scene trying to pump away the water as it fills the hole, but concerns remain about who is ultimately responsible for paying for the repairs.

“For the last week, I’m spending all my waking hours dealing with this issue,” said resident Ivar Tomback.

The home next to his has a pool and backyard that are threatened and the house is red-tagged.

“It has been all-consuming, very exhausting, very difficult to sleep. It’s tough.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.