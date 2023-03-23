New surveillance video released in West Philly shooting that hurt 3 teens
By KYW Staff
PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — Police released new surveillance video Thursday of a shooting that left three teenagers injured earlier this week in West Philadelphia. The shooting happened in the 1500 block of North Frazier Street around 4 p.m. Monday.
Investigators are looking for four suspects.
