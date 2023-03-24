Man sentenced to life for murder of Sandia High School student

By Nick Catlin

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — Izaiah Garcia has been sentenced to serve a life sentence in the 2019 murder of 17-year-old Sean Markey, a Sandia High School student.

A jury found Garcia guilty of murder and aggravated assault in the murder of Markey. However, a mistrial was declared for some of the charges against Garcia.

Garcia is also being charged with the killing of 21-year-old Cayla Campos less than a month after the previous shooting. Campos was playing the mobile game Pokemon Go in the park with her boyfriend. A robbery ended with a gunshot being fired at a vehicle, which killed Campos.

Garcia is scheduled to go to trial for that murder in September.

While in custody in April 2021, Garcia was charged with the alleged stabbing of an inmate several times. That case is pending a trial.

