Dog remains unclaimed after owner killed in Madison hit-and-run

By Daniel Smithson

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — As Metro Nashville detectives continue to look for the driver of a pickup truck accused of hitting and killing a 50-year-old visually impaired woman Wednesday morning, Metro Animal Control is hoping to reconnect her dog with her family.

According to MNPD, the woman was walking her dog, named Patch, in the 200 block of Rio Vista Drive when she was hit by what is believed to be a Ford 150 pickup truck. The woman was discovered by a passerby and transported to Skyline Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Patch was uninjured and walked himself home. He was found sitting at the front door of the woman’s nearby apartment, police said.

Metro Animal Care and Control (MACC) staff have cared for Patch since. As of Friday, they had not heard from the victim’s family about taking ownership of the dog. If left unclaimed, the dog will likely be put up for adoption or put into a rescue.

“(If left unclaimed), we would assess him to help determine what would be his best outcome, whether that is adoption or placing with a rescue group or some other option,” spokesman Matthew Peters wrote in an email. “We have had a few rescue groups reach out about him already. It does appear he might have had a life as a service dog, in which case a rescue that works with service animals could be a good match for him. That’s all kind of pre-mature at this point, though, as right now our main focus is still on locating his family.”

Anyone with information regarding the woman’s family should contact Metro MAAC at 615-862-7928. The hit-and-run crash is still under investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.