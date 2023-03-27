Kensington neighbors rally for change following 6-year-old’s death in car crash

By Natalie Chuck

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The words “slow down” filled the air near Adams Avenue Saturday morning as neighbors gathered to remind drivers of the 25 mph speed limit.

The rally comes following the death of a 6-year-old boy after a car crash on Wednesday morning in the Kensington neighborhood.

“Speed is the main thing and everybody’s in a hurry,” said Pat Shinsky, who has lived in the area for more than 40 years.

During the rally, Shinsky carried an album full of pictures of crashes that have happened in Kensington over the years. She says she has asked the city on multiple occasions to make changes to the traffic patterns in order to slow people down.

“I just want something done, ya know?” said Shinsky.

One mother brought her 10-year-old son to the rally.

She, along with many other neighbors, said they are heartbroken to hear the 6-year-old involved in Wednesday’s crash died.

“I was an emotional wreck those days. I was crying, crying thinking about my son, thinking about everything the family must be going through right now,” said Coautette Huezo, who has lived there for roughly ten years.

As 10News previously reported, another neighbor requested a 4-way stop be put in two streets down from where the accident happened. The complaint was made in 2021 through the city’s Get It Done website, and it was closed roughly three months later without any changes being made.

