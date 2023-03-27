Omaha police arrest a man from a McDonald’s roof following an hour’s long standoff

By KETV Staff Report

Click here for updates on this story

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — Omaha police arrest a man they said climbed onto a McDonald’s roof, causing an hours-long standoff.

The unidentified man climbed down Sunday morning around 3:30 after negotiating with investigators for more than six hours.

According to Omaha Police Lt. Brian Schmaderer, officers were initially called for an attempted arson at the Jimmy John’s on 40th and Dodge streets.

Schmaderer said the man then went down Dodge to a nearby Subway and caused a disturbance there, before moving to an abandoned building just up the street and causing $1,000 in damage.

According to OPD, officers were then routed to the McDonalds near 40th and Dodge streets just after 9 p.m. for a report of a man who had climbed onto the roof.

Schmaderer said the man approached workers who were taking out trash and gained access to the roof.

Several attempts to get the man down failed and at one point, he could be seen on video ripping pieces of the roof trim off and throwing them at officers.

Throughout the standoff, McDonald’s workers were escorted away from the building while negotiators worked to get him down.

‘We want him to come down on his own. That’s the goal. Obviously, things rapidly change but right now we’re at the point where we want him to make his own decision to come down,” said Schmaderer.

Omaha police expanded the perimeter, blocking off roads, pushing back a crowd and using a drone to monitor the man from above.

It’s unclear what charges he could face, and the investigation is ongoing.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.