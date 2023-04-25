Fort Worth police release video of arrests made at drag show protest

By Web staff

FORT WORTH, Texas (KTVT) — Three people were arrested after a scuffle during a protest at a drag show event in Fort Worth on Sunday.

Fort Worth police say a small number of people from a group called “Protect Texas Kids” gathered to protest the scheduled drag show event across the street from the Fort Brewery and Pizza. Later, a group of counter-protesters also arrived and stood in front of the business. Police say both groups were monitored by city cameras.

At around 12:50 p.m., police say a member of the counter-protest group, 20-year-old Samuel Fowlkes, approached the group from “Protect Texas Kids” and sprayed them with pepper spray.

When officers attempted to arrest Fowlkes for the alleged assault, they say he resisted, initially walking away. After a scuffle, officers were able to arrest him. Meanwhile, another member of the counter-protest group, identified as 33-year-old Christopher Guillott, allegedly hit an officer in the face with an umbrella. Guillott was also arrested.

Officers directed the group of counterprotesters to the sidewalk. They say that’s when a third counterprotester 37-year-old Meghan Grant attempted to rush past officers to get to Fowlkes and Guillott.

Police say Grant was arrested when she didn’t follow the orders being given to her by officers.

Fort Worth police tweeted out the video that includes surveillance and body cam footage of the incident.

