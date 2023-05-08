High school volleyball coach, counselor in Waukegan, IL shot, killed while driving: officials

By Jessica D’Onofrio

WAUKEGAN, Illinois (WLS) — A Waukegan Public Schools staff member was shot and killed over the weekend, police said Monday.

“It is with great sadness that we report the unexpected passing of Ms. Niolis Collazo,” a Waukegan Public Schools spokesman said in a statement Monday morning.

Niolis Collazo worked as an assistant boys volleyball coach at Waukegan High School, where she once played the sport. She was also a counselor with Youth Guidance’s Working On Womanhood program, where she worked with young ladies at Smith Middle School, starting in February, the spokesman said.

Stepfather Terry Joiner said she loved her job.

“That was her dream, always to help inspire young women to be better,” he said.

Waukegan police said that just after 10:35 p.m., officers responded to the area of 10th Street and Lewis Avenue for reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, the found two vehicles with bullet holes in them, police said. They had been driving in different directions and were not connected at all prior to the shooting.

A male victim was in the first vehicle, which had only been hit once. He was not injured, police said.

Collazo, 23, of Waukegan was the only occupant in the second vehicle, a Honda Civic, and she had been shot, police said.

She was taken to Vista East Medical Center, where she died.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday at the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

Family members said Collazo was eager to help young people.

She was driving home to Waukegan from North Chicago when she called her sister to say she had forgotten her house keys, sister Mia Carani said.

“And then I heard a loud like sudden noise, and then she just starts screaming, like ‘ow ow ow!’ And I was like, ‘what’s going on?’ And she hung up,” Carani said.

Her family is heartbroken.

Members of the school district’s Mental Health Response Team are available for students and staff Monday at Waukegan High School’s Washington and Brookside campuses, as well as Smith Middle School. Youth Guidance will be providing additional mental health professionals to assist students at Smith, the spokesman said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Ms. Collazo’s friends, family, and colleagues during this time,” school officials said.

Smith substitute teacher Steven Yeater said the children loved her.

“It felt like they always had like an open mind and open eyes with her whenever she walked in through the room. So she was definitely making an impact here,” he said.

Her family now hopes for answers and justice.

“She had a beautiful soul, and I told her that I loved her and that she was beautiful every time I saw her. And it just hurts a lot,” Carani said.

Waukegan police are asking anyone with information to call the police department tip line at 847-360-9001; text 847411, using the keyword WPDTIP; or call the Lake County Crime Stoppers at 847-662-2222.

The Waukegan Police Department’s anonymous tip app for iPhones and Android devices is available in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. The app can also be accessed on the city of Waukegan’s website, Waukeganil.gov.

