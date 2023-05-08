“Orbeez gun” drive-by hits bystander, landing group of young men in hot water

By Cecilio Padilla

Click here for updates on this story

AUBURN, California (KOVR) — Authorities say an innocent bystander was shot in the face by someone firing a gel blaster from a car in Auburn over the weekend.

The incident happened Sunday night near Lincoln Way and Court Street.

Auburn police say it appears that a group of young men were in a moving car, shooting at people with what’s commonly known as an “Orbeez gun.” The toy fires water beads, making them less like a super-soaker and closer to an airsoft gun.

At least one pedestrian was struck in the face by an Orbeez gun shot by the suspects on Sunday, police say.

Officers were able to locate the suspects and a crime report was taken. Police say no injuries were reported, but it’s possible that the young men will be facing battery charges.

Police departments around the country have been dealing with the so-called “Orbeez Challenge.” The prank often involves youngsters shooting their friends – or even random people – and posting it to social media.

In a related trend, Auburn police are warning teens that they’ve gotten reports of the “senior assassin” game being played with gel blasters in public. Officers are hoping parents talk with their children.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.