Texas man arrested after threatening mass shooting

By NATHALIE PALACIOS

FORT WORTH, Texas (KTVT) — The Fort Worth Police Department arrested Zyshon Murphy, 22, after he posted a video saying he was “going into downtown and shooting everybody,” on May 7.

The department was notified of the video circulating social media the morning of May 5. Later that afternoon, the video went viral, and the department received numerous other reports from people living in Tarrant County and even from those outside the city and from outside of Texas.

In the video, Murphy claimed that he owned a shotgun, and had bought another firearm. Investigators from the department’s tactical intelligence division worked with the initial individual that reported the post to identify the subject.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Terroristic Threat for Murphy. With help from the Fort Worth PD Fugitive Unit, the U.S. Marshal’s Office Task Force and other tactical units, investigators took Murphy into custody at about 6:30 p.m. Friday evening.

After obtaining a search warrant, investigators searched Murphy’s home and seized the shotgun referenced in his video.

Police said no one else was involved in the threat and there was no further danger to the public.

