Teen arrested after making hoax bomb threats to several Broward schools, Fort Lauderdale airport

By CBS MIAMI TEAM

Click here for updates on this story

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (WFOR) — A teen was in custody Saturday after the 16-year-old suspect allegedly phoned in bomb threats to several Broward County schools and the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspect, who was not identified, was taken to the county’s juvenile assessment center after being charged with making written threats to kill, false report of a bomb or firearm and disruption of a school function, the sheriff’s office said in a written statement.

According to a published report, the teen was a boy from Dania Beach.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office and Threat Management Unit investigated the incident along with the Hollywood Police Department, Coral Springs Threat Management Unit and Coconut Creek Police Department, officials said.

According to investigators, the suspect called 911 Friday around 10 a.m. and told the dispatcher about a planned bombing at South Broward High School. Minutes later, another call was made, this time threatening a shooting at both South Broward High School and Attucks Middle School in Hollywood.

Authorities said the teen also made false bomb threats to Coconut Creek High School, Blanche Ely High School, Coral Glades High School, and the Fort Lauderdale airport, disrupting operations at the locations.

Investigators said the teen is not a student at any of the schools that were targeted but they did not say what school the child attends or where they live.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.