90S stay consistent throughout the week

'Copy and paste' is the forecast trend of the week. Coming out of festival season in the Coachella Valley, the week will be filled with sunshine and dry conditions.

There's not only consistency with temperatures each day but also with the wind. Each evening will experience gusts near 20 MPH. The chance for stronger gusts, near 30 MPH, joins this weekend with a quick cooling on Sunday.

