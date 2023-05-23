Middle School gym teacher on paid leave as district investigates alleged use of racial slur

By Mikayla Temple

Click here for updates on this story

EAST LANSING, Michigan (WSYM) — A middle school gym teacher at Macdonald Middle School in East Lansing has been placed on paid administrative leave while the district investigates his alleged use of a racial slur.

The teacher allegedly used the slur in class two weeks ago and issued an apology letter taking full action and accountability.

“There were students using the ‘N-word’ interchangeably amongst themselves,” he wrote in the letter. “In my haste to redirect the behavior, I addressed the students by stating that they shouldn’t use that word, and in doing so, I used the actual word itself. I immediately felt terrible and regretted using it.”

The teacher will be on paid administrative leave until the investigation is complete. It’s not clear how long that could take.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.