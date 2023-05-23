Young couple killed in Los Angeles hit-and-run crash, suspected driver arrested, authorities say

By Leticia Juarez and ABC7.com staff

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A young couple was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Exposition Park, prompting an investigation into the deadly crash.

The crash happened shortly after midnight Sunday near the intersection of Normandie Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The victims were in a white BMW and were pulling out of a drive-thru restaurant when they were struck. As they tried to make a left turn, police say a Jeep driving at a high rate of speed collided into the BMW.

The violent impact sent the BMW across the roadway, where it crashed into a few parked cars.

The victims, who have not been identified, died at the scene.

Police say the driver of the Jeep then jumped out of the vehicle and ran from the scene.

“After the collision, the driver fled immediately on foot. There were witnesses that basically gave chase, followed him… which ultimately led to him being taken into custody,” said LAPD Det. Ryan Moreno.

Authorities are looking into the possibility that the suspect was involved in a nearby street takeover prior to the crash, based on witness statements.

It’s unknown if the suspect was driving under the influence.

