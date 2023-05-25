Back on the diamond: After 14 months of rebuilding, baseball returns to Iowa city

By Laura Terrell

Click here for updates on this story

ALLERTON, Iowa (KCCI) — Little league players are now back on the baseball diamond in Allerton after a tornado shredded their field over a year ago.

In March 2022, an EF-2 tornado tore through Allerton, destroying the baseball field.

“There was nothing left. The concession stand was a debris field scattered to the east,” Allerton Mayor Bill Burns said.

But the southern Iowa town of 400 people did not let the tornado destroy the heartbeat of their community. With baseball in limbo, the town rallied — and the longtime fire chief led the charge.

“I actually have no idea how long it took. Seemed like forever,” Allerton fire Chief Greg Fortune said.

Countless hours of laying dirt, building a concession stand from scratch and installing new lights all led to Wednesday night, when little leaguers were back on the diamond.

“The fact that we have essentially brand new fields that the kids can come out on, of all age groups, and get some benefit out of is just tremendous,” parent Tyler Moore said.

Nine area teams will now get the chance to make memories on the field again. But it’s the love that went into this that Allerton’s fire chief hopes they will always remember.

“You build it, they will come,” Fortune said. “And we did it.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.