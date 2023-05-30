California woman treks to Church International and turned away; Warrior community rallies around her

By Magdala Louissaint

Click here for updates on this story

WARRIOR, Alabama (WVTM) — Janet Ndegwa, 82, seems to be in good spirits, despite living in unfamiliar territory for over a week.

“Clinging to Jesus. Grateful that I can and enjoying every minute of it,” Ndegwa said.

Ndegwa is a retired social worker from California who says she felt led to move to Warrior after she says she heard Church International’s pastor say so. She’s been following the ministry for a few months.

“The invitation that was given on YouTube was saying if you have a kindred spirit with what I’m sharing with you, like I do, come,” Ndegwa said.

She took a three-day bus trip to Warrior, and when she arrived on May 21, she said she was met with hesitancy by a church staff member.

“If they make a call like that, I’m just assuming all the staffing would know. So, I was at a loss to figure out what was going on. But I wasn’t going to press her. Had I gone there penniless, it might have been a different story,” Ndegwa said.

People in Warrior have quickly learned of Ndegwa’s story. She’s currently staying with a couple while others help her find a permanent home.

“I’ve grown to love this little place in the short time I’ve been here. The people have been so nice,” Ndegwa said.

Grateful for the neighborly love, she’s learning why she was truly called to the city.

“Things could have turned differently, but I never got a chance to enter that door. That may have been a good thing,” Ndegwa said. “My prayer is that your city will not be altered in any way because it’s a beautiful place. And what I saw there is to be treasured.”

WVTM 13 reached out to leaders at Church International for an interview and statement, and at this time, has not heard back from them.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.