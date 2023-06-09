Firefighters battle massive 3-alarm pallet fire

By KPHO/KTVK News Staff

PHOENIX (KPHO) — Flames lit up the sky over southwest Phoenix Thursday night as firefighters battled a massive blaze that broke out at a wood pallet facility near 35th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

According to Captain Todd Keller with Phoenix Fire, crews were called to the area around 8 p.m. after receiving a call about a fire coming from the business. When firefighters arrived, heavy smoke and flames were already engulfing most of the business. The fire was quickly upgraded to a 3rd-alarm response, allowing for additional help from neighboring cities. The owner of Javier Pallets, confirmed with Arizona’s Family that his business is involved in the fire.

All nearby businesses, including a Circle K store, were evacuated as a precaution, Captain Keller said.

“This is a highly industrial area, commercial area, so you’re going to have scrap yards, you’re going have pallet yards, so there are fires there. Recently, I know we did have one a couple of weeks ago,” said Capt. Keller. “You have this much combustible material, and this is exactly what happens when something catches fire. You put wind as a factor, it’s going to make a big difference.”

Keller says once the flames are extinguished, an investigation will take place to determine what caused the massive blaze.

