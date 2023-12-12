Two armed intruders arrested, asked homeowner ‘how do you want to die tonight?’

By Olivia Kalentek and Audrey Russo

TORRINGTON, Connecticut (WFSB) — Two men broke into a Torrington family’s home on Notting Hill Gate over the weekend armed with tools from the homeowner’s garage.

Court documents said that the homeowner was with his in-laws and his 3-year-old. The homeowner said the intruders asked him “how do you want to die tonight?”

Frantz Menard and Elijah Volpe were arrested shortly after police received a call around 7:13 p.m. on Friday for a report of a suspicious person.

The caller told police that two dark skinned men were seen walking into a garage.

It was reported that they arrived in a gray Chevy Suburban that matched the description of a stolen motor vehicle out of Litchfield. State police were investigating this theft moments before this incident.

When officers arrived, they reported seeing a Black man dressed in dark clothing walking in the roadway near Notting Hill Gate. The man ignored officer’s commands and continued walking up the road.

Ruby Lopez, a witness to the arrest, couldn’t believe what was happening that night, but the Torrington woman’s camera didn’t lie.

In the video, 27-year-old Volpe is being arrested by police. The clip pans to a Chevy Suburban being driven by Menard.

“There was maybe four or five cop cars and I noticed that they had some man on the ground and there was about three or four officers on top of him,” said Lopez.

As one of the officers was trying to stop Volpe from walking away, Menard was was seen speeding towards the officer. The officer was struck on his right side as he was moving out of the way.

Menard drove off the road and into a tree, according to police. He got out in a mask and dark clothing got out and started walking away ignoring officer’s commands.

Then Menard and Volpe tried getting into an officer’s cruiser and a physical altercation took place.

One of the suspects tried running away and was later apprehended by Torrington Police and state police in a nearby marsh.

The second suspect was apprehended on scene by officers and placed into handcuffs.

No officers were injured during this incident according to police.

Both Volpe and Menard are being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

Elijah Volpe was charged with conspiracy to commit, home invasion, threatening in the 2nd degree, risk of injury, interfering with/resisting an officer, two counts of larceny in the 6th degree, criminal attempt to commit, larceny in the first, criminal attempt to commit, theft of a firearm, and breach of peace.

Frantz Menard was charged with conspiracy to commit, home invasion, threatening in the 2nd degree, risk of injury, interfering with/resisting an officer, two counts of larceny in the 6th degree, criminal mischief in the second degree, assault on a police officer, criminal attempt to commit, larceny in the 1st degree, criminal attempt to commit, theft of a firearm, breach of peace, operating under suspension, improper turn, reckless driving, and evading responsibility.

Police say that no body camera video has been reviewed because this case is an active investigation. “Due to this, no body camera video can be released at this time,” said Officer Buzzi from the Torrington Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call Torrington Police.

