Baltimore 49ers fan makes cross-country trek to support team

By LAUREN TOMS

SANTA CLARA, California (KOVR) — Christmas spirit was alive and well at Levi’s Stadium Monday night as the San Francisco 49ers were set to take on the Baltimore Ravens.

Fans traveled far and wide to watch the potential Super Bowl matchup.

“Beautiful weather, 49ers win, get that trifecta,” said Ron Stuchinski, a Baltimore native and proud member of the Niners Faithful.

He’s been a 49ers fan since the Baltimore Colts left the city in 1984.

“My brothers, my family — they’re all Ravens fans. They’re a little upset we’re not home for Christmas but here we are rooting on our 49ers,” he explained. “Mom, sorry!”

After years watching the West Coast offense, Stuchinski landed on the 49ers as his far-from-home home team.

“It was either be a Steelers fan which I was never going to do or pick up on a team,” he explained. “I love the Joe Montana era. I love Ronnie Lott. I love the atmosphere. I love the team aspect of it.”

He flew in from enemy territory in Baltimore and, like a kid on Christmas morning, he’s been eagerly waiting for this gift to himself of the full Niners experience.

“I’ve been up since four in the morning, like, looking out our hotel window, like, ‘when are we going to start coming?'” Stuchinski said. “We’ve walked through the lot four times just walking to get a feel — just really excited. There’s no words to explain it. This is, like, this is my dream to be here today.”

It’s the first time he’s been to the Bay Area since the last Niners-Ravens matchup in Santa Clara in 2015. He has found a community here.

“I reached out on Facebook. It got 700 replies with people telling me where to go while we’re here,” he said. “It feels like family. This is like family.”

In a sea of Niners fans, few Ravens jerseys can be spotted but, like a badge of honor, Stuchinski is hoping to take this 49ers energy right back home to Baltimore.

“I just want to bring a Niners win home to Baltimore,” he said, predicting a 14point victory over the Ravens. “What more do you want for Christmas?”

Sadly for Stuchinski and for countless other fans in the Bay Area, the 49ers were routed by the Ravens, 33-19.

