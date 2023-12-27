Baltimore on track to have fewer than 300 homicides for the first time since 2014

By PAUL GESSLER, MAGGIE YBARRA

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — Baltimore City appears to be on track to have fewer than 300 homicides on its streets for the first time since 2014.

The number 300 has become an indicator of the high amount of crime in Charm City. It is the hallmark of the life-altering events that make it not-so-charming.

The murder mark has become a norm, sparking dismay among city residents and generating news coverage.

“It’s terrifying, especially if you have kids and they have to be out in the streets,” Wazir Zaimah said.

Baltimore is on pace to see about 260 homicides in 2023.

“I think everybody is tired of the killing—of a loved one or a brother or a sister,” West Baltimore resident Brumsic Johnson said.

Mayor Brandon Scott said the crime reduction is something to be proud of, but there is still a lot more work to do.

“Those are dozens of lives saved and dozens of people in communities who did not experience a life-changing injury from a non-fatal shooting,” Scott said.

“The strategy, coupled with arrests and removing more guns off our streets, has me feeling cautiously optimistic we can come in under 300 homicides,” Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said.

For many people who live near the intersection of North Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue, this indicator of change is promising but it isn’t bringing enough progress with it.

“I think some progress is being made, but I really feel we need more help,” Johnson said.

There will be a vigil at the War Memorial Plaza on Jan. 3 to honor everyone who was killed in 2023.

