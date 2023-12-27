Man wearing ski mask shoots girlfriend in face following argument, police say

By Caleb Wethington

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A woman was shot in the face over the Christmas weekend holiday by her ex-boyfriend following an argument over their relationship ending, according to an arrest report.

Police say on Dec. 23, officers responded to a home on Charles E. Davis Boulevard for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim who had been shot in the face.

According to the report, the victim was shot in the left side of the face by 24-year-old Dequantrae De’Von Strong, who was standing behind the officers wearing all-black clothing and a ski mask.

He allegedly fired about four to six shots during an argument the two were having over their relationship ending. The report said the shooting occurred on Cannon Street and the suspect walked the victim to the home on Charles E. Davis Blvd.

Strong told officers and admitted to shooting at the victim but did not mean to hit her. Later, according to the report, he changed his story stating there was a lot of gunfire and he must have accidentally hit her.

The incident was also captured on security cameras, according to the report.

Strong is charged with attempted criminal homicide.

