Maui realtors apologize after sending newsletter about Lahaina properties

MAUI, Hawaii (KITV) — After sending out a newsletter discussing Lahaina properties some considered offensive, Wailea-based real estate brokerage Romvari Realty apologized for the message.

The newsletter mentioned, “Post-Lahaina fire, the region will start the process of rebuilding, making it a potentially lucrative area for investment…”

West side realtor Courtney Lazo, who lost her own home to the August blaze, called the note “super disappointing.”

“If you were truly someone of the community and you love this community and you love the people, you wouldn’t do that,” Lazo added.

The message came after several fire survivors reported realtors asked them if they’d like to sell their scorched properties. Lazo discouraged fellow Lahaina community members from doing so, reminding them there is a land trust in the works.

“The purpose of the land trust is to keep Lahaina lands in Lahaina hands,” Lazo said.

“The last thing anyone wants to do is sell their property to someone who wants to build a ‘McMansion.'”

Meantime, realtors from Romvari Realty reported they’ve received death threats online after sending the newsletter.

The brokerage sent Island News the following statement:

“It has become clear from feedback we have received over the last few days that our most recent newsletter lacked sensitivity and respect for the many families that remain unhoused because of the wildfires. We apologize for any pain we have caused and promise to do better. Our family’s business was built with the support of our neighbors. We are proud to be part of this community, and we are deeply sorry to those we let down. We have already begun a thoughtful, thorough review of the decisions that led us to this point, and we plan to change how we work to ensure this does not happen again. We believe unequivocally that the local community must drive Maui’s rebuilding, and we remain committed to helping move that process forward.”

