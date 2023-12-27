Son arrested for attempting to kill parents on Christmas, police say

By Brianna Owczarzak

MIDLAND, Michigan (WNEM) — A 51-year-old Midland man was arrested after he attempted to kill his parents with a cooking pan on Christmas day, the Midland Police Department said.

Police officers were called to the house on the 3700 block of Salem Street about 2:10 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 25 for an assault.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers learned a 77-year-old woman and an 80-year-old man had been assaulted by their 51-year-old son with a cooking pan, police said, adding both victims had been hit in the head with the pan.

Both victims were taken to MyMichigan Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The son was taken into custody for attempted homicide. He remains at the Midland County Jail awaiting arraignment.

The incident remains under investigation.

