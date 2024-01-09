Thirteen Reimagined: Basketball Superstar and Culinary Marvel James Harden’s Midtown Restaurant Set for a Spectacular Reopening

By Francis Page, Jr.

January 9, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Poised to redefine the Midtown dining scene, James Harden’s celebrated restaurant, Thirteen, is gearing up for a grand February comeback, following a comprehensive three-month renovation. This Midtown gem, initially gracing Houston’s culinary stage in March 2021, briefly dimmed its lights last October to embark on an ambitious overhaul, enhancing every facet from its aesthetic appeal to the epicurean adventures it offers.

The transformation, spearheaded by Adel Sadek of Studio Five—synonymous with innovative design—ushers in an era of opulent dining spaces, now amplified and adorned with chic décor, artisanal furniture, and state-of-the-art lighting, meticulously curated to entice and impress.

The heartbeat of Thirteen’s revival is Chef Siddartha Cadena. Rooted in Texas soil and polished by the world, Chef Sidd’s 18-year gastronomic odyssey through esteemed kitchens like Joel Robuchon and Gaggan Anand has culminated in a menu that’s a mosaic of Japanese American culinary artistry, promising patrons a taste of global finesse without leaving Houston.

Not just a feast for the taste buds, Thirteen’s lounge and bar are set to become the talk of the town with visually stunning cocktails and an exclusive wine selection. The revamped outdoor patio, with its inviting new furnishing and a custom cover, promises a year-round al fresco allure, complementing the weekend supper club’s vibrant nightlife, complete with pulsating beats and eminent DJs.

Sean Knight, the maestro of the revamp and a hospitality sage with two decades of experience, orchestrates this symphony of new beginnings. Knight’s expertise, garnered at establishments like Capital Grille and Steak 48, has been instrumental in steering Thirteen’s transformation into a sanctuary of exceptional dining and service.

Founded by NBA luminary James Harden, Thirteen is a love letter to Houston, embodying his devotion to culinary excellence and a commitment to share the richness of global culture and hospitality. With its doors set to reopen on February 1, 2024, Thirteen invites you to partake in a reborn legend. Stay tuned to 13htx.com for the latest updates on what promises to be an unforgettable gastronomic rebirth.

