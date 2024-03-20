FedEx employee fired dozens of gunshots inside distribution center in Menomonee Falls

By Web staff

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A FedEx employee reportedly fired dozens of gunshots inside a distribution center in Menomonee Falls.

Police were called to the distribution center located on County Line Road around 9:40 p.m. on Sunday, March 16 to investigate a report of a subject who entered the building with a semi-automatic handgun.

Shortly after officers’ arrival, a single gunshot was heard from inside. As officers approached the building, a 27-year-old Milwaukee man — identified as a current FedEx employee — exited a side door with a handgun in his hand.

Officials say the suspect initially obeyed officers’ orders to drop his weapon but then resisted. The man was subdued by officers, arrested, medically cleared at a local hospital and then transported to the Waukesha County Jail.

It was determined the suspect discharged 25 rounds inside the facility.

Other than a minor abrasion suffered by the suspect during his arrest, no other injuries were reported.

The suspect, identified as Isaiah Dorsey, is charged with:

Armed burglary Criminal damage to property, use of a dangerous weapon Resisting an officer In court Tuesday, Dorsey’s cash bond was set at $100,000.

A hearing is set for March 26.

