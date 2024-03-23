O’Fallon homeowners waiting for repairs after hail damage

By Shoshana Stahl

O’FALLON, Missouri (KMOV) — It’s been just over a week since storms hit the Metro and large hail damaged cars and homes.

The hail battered John Strzelec’s O’Fallon home last week.

“We had hail close to golf ball size,” Strzelec said.

Outside his home the roof is damaged and shingles are missing.

Inside Strzelec’s home, water marks line the ceiling.

“This is probably one of the worst hits in a while,” Strzelec said.

The hail didn’t just hit his roof but also chipped the siding.

“It looks like somebody took a pellet gun and just bang randomly,” Strzelec said.

Redbird Roofing canvasser Tasha Wiler said they’ve been bombarded with calls this last week.

“We’ve seen hail damage on roofs, siding is chipped, siding is cracked, garage doors are dented, there’s windows broken, shutters that are cracked,” Wiler said.

Wiler said project managers visited more than a hundred homes to assess the damage.

The repairs needed vary depending on the size of the hail seen.

“You could live on this street and get a size four, and you could live streets over and get a size two and may not even get any damage,” Wiler said.

With the amount of people needing homes patched up, Strzelec said his insurance company didn’t get to his house until a week later.

“A week to 10 days, they should have some kind of idea what’s going to happen with it,” Strzelec said.

Along Strzelec’s street, First Alert 4 saw several other damaged homes, all waiting for repairs to be made.

