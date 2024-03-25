Two charged in animal cruelty case after multiple dogs found malnourished, neglected

By Brittany Whitehead

FOREST CITY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A man and woman have been charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty after deputies responded to a trespassing call and discovered dogs that were malnourished and neglected.

Justin Robert Buckner, 31, of Forest City, was arrested on March 23 at a residence on Jacobs Lane in Forest City and was charged with six counts of cruelty to animals, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia not for marijuana. Buckner is being held without bond.

Brandi Breann Laughlin, 25, of Forest City, was arrested Sunday, March 24, at a residence on Jacobs Lane, where she was found hiding under a blanket. Laughlin was charged with six counts of cruelty to animals and was given a $4,500 secured bond.

On Friday, March 22, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office deputies went to a residence in the area of Newton Cole Road and Jacobs Lane about a possible trespassing call. While at the residence, deputies noticed multiple dogs outside on the property despite the fact that the previous tenant had been evicted on Feb. 20.

Deputies said the dogs appeared to be malnourished and “not being properly taken care of.” One of the dogs outdoors was in a makeshift kennel with no door but was instead wired shut. That kennel had feces all over it due to the dog not being able to get out. The dog’s only shelter in the kennel was a road cone that deputies said was likely taken from the roadway.

They then heard barking coming from inside the residence and found another large dog in a crate that had been zip-tied shut and was covered with a blanket.

The deputies immediately requested the assistance of Rutherford County Animal Control and began an investigation. All six animals were transported to the county animal shelter.

Investigators identified the owners and neglecters of the dogs as Buckner and Laughlin, which led to their arrests.

