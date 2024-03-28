Michigan woman charged after allegedly stabbing husband multiple times, driving car into lake

By Sara Powers

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — A Michigan woman who drove her vehicle into a lake after allegedly stabbing her husband multiple times has been charged, state police said.

At around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 26, troopers with the Houghton Lake Post responded to a residence in Prudenville after receiving a report that a 47-year-old man had been stabbed multiple times.

When troopers and Roscommon County deputies arrived at the scene, they found the man with stab wounds. He told authorities that his wife had stabbed him and then left in the family’s vehicle, according to a release from MSP.

He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition and then transferred to another hospital for surgery.

While authorities were at the residence, dispatch notified them that the suspect had driven the vehicle into Houghton Lake at the end of Liberty Street near Houghton View Drive in Prudenville.

Authorities responded and arrested the 42-year-old woman.

She was taken to a local hospital to be treated for possible injuries. State police say the woman was later released and lodged at the Roscommon County Jail.

The woman awaits arraignment on the charges of assault with intent to murder and felonious assault. Authorities have not released her identity.

The investigation is ongoing.

