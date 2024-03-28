Student dies after training accident at Northwest Lineman College

By Lindsay Weber

OROVILLE, California (KCRA) — A student has died after an incident during training at Northwest Lineman College on Monday, according to the Oroville Police Department.

Officers responded to the school after the student was injured in a fall from a pole. The student died from his injuries at the scene.

Officials said the 19-year-old male was a student at lineman college. He was using the pole for educational purposes when the pole failed and caused the student to fall along with it. The fallen pole fatally incapacitated the student, the police department said.

The pole was used for training at the college, officials said.

The police department said the incident happened during regular teaching hours.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office Chaplaincy program was asked to respond to provide counseling services to the students and witnesses of the incident.

The student’s identity has not been released.

The police department said the investigation is ongoing.

“I want to express our sincere condolences to the family of our student who lost his life yesterday,” said Mike Daniels, who serves as President of Northwest Lineman College. “We’re working closely with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate the incident. The investigation of this incident is ongoing, and we have no additional information to share at this time.”

