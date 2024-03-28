Three generations share same name & birthday

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — Baby Daniel was born on the exact same day as his dad, Daniel Jr., and his grandpa, Daniel Sr.

That marked three generations of Daniel Lesinski’s with the exact same birthday! The three Daniels share a March 26 birthday.

Baby Daniel’s mom, Heidi, and dad, Daniel Jr., live in Kirkwood, Missouri. Daniel Nelson Lesinski III is the couple’s third child and first boy.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.