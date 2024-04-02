Skip to Content
Polk County High School among several in state to receive hoax active shooter reports

By WLOS Staff

    COLUMBUS, North Carolina (WLOS) — Law enforcement officers responded to false reports of an active shooter at Polk County High School on Monday.

The school was just one of several across the state that reported hoax calls. Schools in Caldwell, Cleveland, Lincoln and Mecklenburg counties reported similar calls.

All schools in Polk County were checked and secured.

