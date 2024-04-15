Pilot, dog swim to shore after small plane makes emergency landing in waters off Rancho Palos Verdes

By KABC Staff

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, California (KABC) — A pilot and his dog swam to shore late Sunday afternoon after a small plane made an emergency landing in waters off Ranch Palos Verdes, authorities said.

The plane crash was reported shortly before 5:30 p.m. near the Trump National Golf Club, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The incident occurred after the aircraft sustained a “catastrophic mechanical failure,” a Fire Department spokesperson said.

The plane ended up completely submerged in the ocean waters, its location later marked by responding lifeguards.

No major injuries were reported. News video from the scene showed both the pilot and his dog walking unassisted.

Federal Aviation Administration investigators are expected to arrive at the scene Monday.

